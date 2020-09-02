On tonight's episode of NXT, a massive fatal four-way 60-minute Iron Man match took place to crown the new NXT Champion, after Karrion Kross relinquished the title last week due to an injury. Four former NXT Champions Finn Balor, Adam Cole, Johnny Gargano, and Tommaso Ciampa competed in the match tonight.

After all the four competitors scored one fall each, the closing moments of the match saw Adam Cole and Finn Balor quickly score another fall, leading to a tie between the two. This led to the General Manager William Regal coming out and announcing a Sudden Death battle between the two on NXT next week to crown the new champion.

After the episode, Adam Cole took to Twitter to send a bold message to Finn Balor, claiming that he is confident about winning the NXT title for a second time next week.

I’m tired. I’m sore. I’m confident that next week is my night. And it won’t take me 60 mins. Cya soon “prince”

I’m tired. I’m sore. I’m confident that next week is my night. And it won’t take me 60 mins. Cya soon “prince”#AdamColeBayBay #TwoTimeChamp — Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) September 2, 2020

Adam Cole in NXT recently

Adam Cole became the longest-reigning NXT Champion earlier this year, before losing his title to Keith Lee at NXT Great American Bash, ending his reign at 403 days. He then started a feud with former NFL star Pat McAfee, leading to a match between the two at NXT TakeOver: XXX.

Adam Cole defeated Pat McAfee at the show and is now back in the NXT title hunt, aiming to win the title for a second time. It is to be seen how Finn Balor reacts to this bold message from Adam Cole.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for further news and updates.