Adam Cole sends out a strong message to Velveteen Dream ahead of NXT Championship match

Adam Cole will put his NXT Championship on the line against Velveteen Dream on this week's NXT

NXT Champion Adam Cole will put his title on the line against Velveteen Dream on this week's episode of NXT. Ahead of the monumental clash between two of the top stars in NXT, Cole sent out a strong message to Dream, warning him that he would finish the dream.

Velveteen Dream out for revenge against Adam Cole

Adam Cole and Velveteen Dream have been involved in a heated rivalry ever since the latter returned from a back injury. Before taking a break to recover from the injury, Velveteen Dream had lost his NXT North American title to Roderick Strong, after interference from The Undisputed Era. The Dream clearly hasn't forgotten that and what better way to gain revenge than take away the last piece of gold from The Undisputed Era?

However, Adam Cole has no intention of letting go of his championship too easily. The self-proclaimed 'Greatest NXT Champion of All Time' will go to any length to hold on to the gold when he takes on Velveteen Dream for the title.

Ahead of the match, this is what Adam Cole had to say:

NXT's card for this week looks absolutely stacked. Apart from the NXT Championship, the NXT Women's Championship will also be on the line as champion Charlotte Flair defends her title against Io Shirai.

After weeks and weeks of wait, Karrion Kross (formerly known as Killer Kross) will make his in-ring NXT debut alongside Scarlett. In another match that promises to blow the roof off the building, Johnny Gargano will face Dominik Dijakovic.

