Adam Cole details a major factor that led him to leave WWE for AEW

Former WWE Superstar Adam Cole recently opened up about his predominant reason behind leaving the company for AEW in the summer of 2021.

During his time in the Stamford-based promotion, Cole became one of the biggest stars of the NXT brand and secured multiple championships. However, one missing presence from his WWE stint was that of his real-life partner Britt Baker, an original roster member of All Elite Wrestling.

With Cole now also signed with Tony Khan's company, the couple gets to be together both professionally and personally on a regular basis. Speaking at Motor City Comic Con, The Panama City Playboy stated that seeing his partner more often was a big reason behind his decision to jump ship.

"One of the biggest things was getting to be around and see Britt a lot more. At the time, our schedules were so different that there’d be some times that I’d see her for maybe half a day, one day a week. Sometimes I wouldn’t see her for weeks at a time. So getting to travel with her and just being behind the curtain when she walks through after she’s done a match or a promo is really nice." (H/T EWrestling News)

Since making his AEW debut in September 2021, Adam Cole has been able to compete in the ring with Britt Baker in mixed tag team matches. The pair have now solidified their spots as one of wrestling's biggest power couples.

Adam Cole gets nervous watching Britt Baker perform

Despite the former NXT Champion reveling that he gets to work with and see his partner more often, there is one aspect of performing on the same show that Cole still has trouble with.

In an interview with Digital Spy, Adam Cole stated that he gets really nervous watching Baker perform purely from a safety standpoint.

"It's interesting when you're in there with someone that you love so much, you do worry about them." Cole added: "When Britt wrestles in a big match, like the cage match she had with Thunder Rosa, I get more nervous for that than my own stuff." (H/T Digital Spy)

Although Baker possesses a wealth of talent in the ring, it is understandable why Cole may get nervous watching his loved one perform in dangerous matches.

