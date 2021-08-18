"This is going absolutely nowhere" - Adam Cole on the status of his Twitch channel

Adam Cole has confirmed that he will not be shutting down his Twitch channel regardless of what happens with his WWE career.

It's no secret that Cole's contract with the company will expire this weekend, leaving many to speculate what his next move might be. It's currently unknown which way the former NXT Champion will lean, but we might have gotten a better idea today via his Twitch stream.

It's well documented that Twitch is a point of contention for Vince McMahon regarding the WWE's main roster talents using it. Adam Cole has continued to be able to stream on the third-party platform due to his NXT contract.

If he were to go to the main roster, unless McMahon made him the exception to the rule, his Twitch channel would have to go away. At the end of his stream this afternoon, Cole made it abundantly clear that his channel was going nowhere.

"But guys, I love y'all so much," Adam Cole began. "I wish so bad that I could just stream for a few more hours, but it makes me so happy to even be able to stream for a little bit, and it's why, when I say, no matter what. There is a zero chance that this channel is ever going away. I will never give this up. I love it with my whole entire heart, and I love you guys. That's how important you are to me because you guys make me feel very important. So, again, there's been a lot going on lately. I just want to make sure everyone knows that this is going nowhere. This is going absolutely nowhere."

Could Twitch be the deciding factor on where Adam Cole wrestles next?

With Adam Cole's firm stance on his Twitch channel, you have to wonder if his days in WWE are officially numbered.

Cole has no shortage of options as far as professional wrestling is concerned. Any company in the world would welcome him with open arms, but perhaps All Elite Wrestling makes the most sense.

Between his friends in The Elite being EVPs and his girlfriend Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. holding the AEW Women's World Champion, we shouldn't be surprised if Adam Cole joins Tony Khan's promotion.

At this point, it sounds like the ball is in Vince McMahon's court. How he'll respond will certainly be interesting.

