Adam Cole vs Dexter Lumis announced for this week's WWE NXT

Is this the start of Adam Cole's next feud in NXT after beating Velveteen Dream?

Dexter Lumis got involved in the Adam Cole vs Velveteen Dream match at NXT TakeOver: In Your House

Cole will have his hands full on this week's NXT

WWE have announced Adam Cole vs Dexter Lumis for NXT this Wednesday. The two will be clashing in a non-title match after Lumis' involvement in the Backlot Brawl match at NXT TakeOver: In Your House.

Adam Cole was up against Velveteen Dream at the NXT TakeOver: In Your House on Sunday and managed to retain his title. However, when Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish got involved in the title match, Dexter Lumis came to the Dream's rescue and took the two Undisputed Era Superstars away with him in a car.

Dexter Lumis has been a thorn on the side of The Undisputed Era

For weeks, Dexter Lumis has been interfering in the business of The Undisputed Era. It all started a few weeks ago when he joined Velveteen Dream during a tag team match and helped him put away Adam Cole.

Lumis would then thwart away Bobby Fish and Roderick Strong during the NXT Championship match a few weeks ago on the Black and Gold brand. It was last week that Lumis would prove to be the deciding factor in the NXT Tag Team Championship No.1 Contenders match.

He would distract Fish and Strong during the match which would allow Breezango to pick up the win. Adam Cole will be looking to take revenge for his faction and put Lumis behind them as well.

Adam Cole retains his NXT title

Adam Cole successfully managed to beat Velveteen Dream at NXT TakeOver: In Your House on Sunday and extend his reign as the champion. He has now held the title for over a year and is without a challenger currently.

Dream is now no longer in the picture as the condition set before the match was simple - if Cole defeats him at the pay-per-view, the former NXT North American champion cannot challenge the Panama City Playboy again for the title.

With Dexter Lumis now taking on Adam Cole on Wednesday, it will be interesting to see if their is a one off match or the start of the next feud for the NXT Championship.