Adam Cole wants dream match with 2-time WWE Hall Of Famer

Adam Cole has made known his interest in having a dream match with WWE Legend and two-time Hall Of Famer, Shawn Michaels. The former NXT Champion has been compared to a young HBK by fans throughout his career.

Cole responded to a question posed by WWE on FOX's Twitter account. The question asked the WWE Universe to pick an active WWE Superstar and a Legend for a dream match. The Panama City Playboy answered by selecting Shawn Michaels as his opponent.

Adam Cole has opened up about being compared to Shawn Michaels in the past. The Panama City Playboy is mindblowing to be compared to the WWE Hall Of Famer. He also called HBK the greatest pro-wrestler of all time.

"To me, there is no bigger compliment that someone could possibly say. Someone can say there are comparisons to Adam Cole and Shawn Michaels. It’s mind-blowing to me, especially when I’m thinking about nine-year-old me. Our entire generation can share this opinion that Shawn Michaels is the greatest pro wrestler of all-time to ever do it. He is the absolute best. So any time people make these comparisons, it’s incredibly humbling," said Adam Cole.

Adam Cole turned heel and ended The Undisputed Era on NXT

The former NXT Champion essentially brought an end to the faction known as The Undisputed Era on this week's episode of the black and gold brand. Cole ended the show by taking out Finn Balor and then his teammate, Roderick Strong, to stand tall yet again.

The Panama City Playboy took out Kyle O'Reilly with a vicious assault a few weeks ago. Cole made his intentions clear by stating that he wants to be NXT Champion once again and is willing to take out his best friends to reach the goal.