Adam Cole to "explain everything" on next week's NXT

Adam Cole shocked fans at last weekend's NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day. As the pay-per-view came to a close, Cole blindsided current NXT Champion Finn Balor with a Superkick. He proceeded to do the same to his fellow Undisputed Era member, Kyle O'Reilly.

On the following NXT (February 17), O'Reilly demanded an explanation from Cole, but the former champion failed to show.

The show's main event saw O'Reilly team up with Balor and Roderick Strong in a tag team match against Pete Dunne, Oney Lorcan, and Danny Burch. At the end of the match, Cole again appeared and attacked O'Reilly as the show went off the air.

Adam Cole has taken to social media to break his silence over his recent actions. Cole has posted the following tweet, claiming that he will "explain everything" on the upcoming episode of NXT.

This Wednesday on NXT...I explain everything. And it’s a lot more than just “why”... — Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) February 20, 2021

NXT fans have been kept in the dark regarding the reasoning behind the Undisputed Era's split. From the sounds of Adam Cole's social media message, fans may soon find out what is the issue is.

Is Adam Cole in pursuit of the NXT Championship?

I’ll talk when I wanna talk, but I don’t have to explain sh$t to anybody. I’ll let these speak for me until then. #AdamColeBayBay pic.twitter.com/qOEU7m8HKK — Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) February 19, 2021

It was hinted that Adam Cole may intend to dethrone Finn Balor as the NXT Champion. The pair have previously clashed over the championship after it was relinquished by Karrion Kross.

After the attack at the end of NXT, Cole grabbed the championship and held onto it. This could mean that Cole is intending to win it back. O'Reilly could even get in on the action on the road to WrestleMania.

It has been previously reported that NXT will be involved at WrestleMania 37, following the NXT Women's Championship match last year.