WWE Superstar reacts to Hangman Adam Page's win at AEW Full Gear

The long 2-year journey of Hangman Adam Page came to its definite climax after finally defeating Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship at Full Gear. The multi-layered story of the cowboy has been brewing for a long time now, and almost everyone was happy to see him come out on top in the end.

The wrestling community showered their love and support for the newly crowned AEW World Champion. Fans and wrestlers alike all let Adam Page know how much they support him, including WWE Superstar Cedric Alexander.

Alexander posted a heartfelt tweet in support of Adam Page.

Page and Alexander are no strangers to one another as the two have shared the ring in the past in other promotions. Now, they both compete for the top companies in the world.

Cedric Alexander is being underutilized in WWE

It's a bit sad when the incredible talent on any roster does not get used to their fullest potential. It's a shame that it's happening to Cedric Alexander. After emerging from the Cruiserweight Classic tournament as a standout, many were convinced he'd be a star.

Now, looking at how low he's fallen on the card, it's hard to imagine him being used as a top contender. There were glimmers of him being pushed again once he joined The Hurt Business, and things started picking up for the incredibly athletic superstar.

Unfortunately, Alexander had his time with the faction cut short when it was broken up. After the split, he slipped back down the card and was left almost entirely unused on the main roster.

Left without any clear sense of direction in WWE, it is uncertain if he'll be able to get back up the card once again. Hopefully, fans get to see him used more on the main roster.

