Adam Pearce accused of creating "unsafe working environment" on WWE RAW

Adam Pearce has been under a lot of pressure on WWE RAW over the past few weeks, and now it seems that he has come under fire once again. Pearce was the man tagged in Xavier Woods' most recent update, claiming that the General Manager has created an unsafe working environment on RAW, since he was injured last week. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWoods wrote:&quot;Our general manager @scrapdaddyap has created an unsafe work environment on @wwe monday night raw live on @netflix . Because of that I suffered a horrible neck injury this past monday at the hands of #PENTA . Something must be done about this!&quot;Woods has been on a mission to ban Penta's Mexican Destroyer for several weeks after he used it to defeat him, but now it seems that it has caused him a neck injury, and The New Day member is using this to his advantage. Adam Pearce could be forced to step in to prevent Xavier Woods from speaking to WWE's higher-upsAdam Pearce was able to get rid of Chelsea Green when he sent her to SmackDown and believed that with that much of his headaches on RAW were gone. It seems that Woods has now become a new kind of headache for him, and if he isn't able to fix the situation, then he could be forced to go above his head to WWE's higher-ups. Grayson Waller @GraysonWWELINKHoping for a speedy recovery for Woods.I think it’s time we all come together and agree that the Destroyer should be banned (all versions but especially the Mexican and Canadian variants of the move)Pearce wouldn't want anyone else to step in and try to maintain order on his show, so it's likely that he will make a decision on RAW. It could be that Pearce opts to make a match between Penta and Xavier Woods, even if he is claiming he has an injured neck, at Clash in Paris. If Woods isn't cleared to compete, then there's a chance that Kofi Kingston could step in his place instead.