  Adam Pearce accused of creating "unsafe working environment" on WWE RAW

Adam Pearce accused of creating "unsafe working environment" on WWE RAW

By Phillipa Marie
Published Aug 24, 2025 17:13 GMT
Adam Pearce faces some heat on RAW (image via WWE)
Adam Pearce faces some heat on RAW (image via WWE)

Adam Pearce has been under a lot of pressure on WWE RAW over the past few weeks, and now it seems that he has come under fire once again.

Pearce was the man tagged in Xavier Woods' most recent update, claiming that the General Manager has created an unsafe working environment on RAW, since he was injured last week.

Woods wrote:

"Our general manager @scrapdaddyap has created an unsafe work environment on @wwe monday night raw live on @netflix . Because of that I suffered a horrible neck injury this past monday at the hands of #PENTA . Something must be done about this!"

Woods has been on a mission to ban Penta's Mexican Destroyer for several weeks after he used it to defeat him, but now it seems that it has caused him a neck injury, and The New Day member is using this to his advantage.

Adam Pearce could be forced to step in to prevent Xavier Woods from speaking to WWE's higher-ups

Adam Pearce was able to get rid of Chelsea Green when he sent her to SmackDown and believed that with that much of his headaches on RAW were gone.

It seems that Woods has now become a new kind of headache for him, and if he isn't able to fix the situation, then he could be forced to go above his head to WWE's higher-ups.

Pearce wouldn't want anyone else to step in and try to maintain order on his show, so it's likely that he will make a decision on RAW. It could be that Pearce opts to make a match between Penta and Xavier Woods, even if he is claiming he has an injured neck, at Clash in Paris.

If Woods isn't cleared to compete, then there's a chance that Kofi Kingston could step in his place instead.

Phillipa Marie

Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.

Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.

Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.

Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.

She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.

Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee

