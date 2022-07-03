Adam Pearce adds eighth participant to Men's WWE Money in the Bank Ladder Match

WWE Official Adam Pearce announced the addition of Theory to the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match.

Earlier in the night, Theory was unsuccessful in his match against Bobby Lashley. The youngest United States Champion in history lost a hard-fought bout against The All Mighty. This ended a title reign that started on the April 18 episode of RAW against Finn Balor.

At the commencement of the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match, after the seven competitors made their way to the ring, Adam Pearce walked out and announced an eighth participant would be added.

WWE @WWE



has something to say at Pump the brakes. Pump the brakes. @ScrapDaddyAP has something to say at #MITB Pump the brakes. Pump the brakes.@ScrapDaddyAP has something to say at #MITB! https://t.co/HAF1pOQyws

Much to everyone's surprise, Pearce stated that Theory would be added to the match, despite him not qualifying for it. Seven competitors who qualified for the match in the weeks leading up to the event included Drew McIntyre, Riddle, Seth Rollins, Madcap Moss, Omos, Sami Zayn, and Sheamus.

During the match, it was revealed that perhaps Vince McMahon had put Theory in this advantageous position.

Despite losing the US Title, Theory went on to win the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match. It remains to be seen when he will challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Find out the real reason why Sting came to WWE only to lose his debut match right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far