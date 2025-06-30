Adam Pearce announces high-stakes match between Bayley and her former ally

WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce has announced a high-stakes match featuring former Women's Champion Bayley. The Monday Night Show is currently underway at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Moments ago, Lyra Valkyria interrupted The Role Model's backstage interview with Jackie Redmond. The inaugural Women's Intercontinental Champion tried to explain why she interfered in the former Damage CTRL member's title match against Becky Lynch last week.

However, the two former allies got into a heated back-and-forth before Adam Pearce stepped in. The RAW General Manager announced a match between them later for the show, with the winner earning a shot at The Man's WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship.

Bayley and Lyra Valkyria teamed up earlier this year to win the Number 1 Contendership Gauntlet Match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship heading into WrestleMania 41. However, Becky Lynch replaced The Role Model after the latter was taken out. It was later revealed that The Man was the one who attacked the 36-year-old.

Bayley and Lyra Valkyria have faced each other in singles matches twice. In their first encounter, The Role Model emerged victorious to qualify for the 2025 Elimination Chamber Match. However, the Irish star got her revenge two months later when she successfully defended the Women's Intercontinental Title against the veteran.

