Adam Pearce announces major deal on RAW; top WWE star makes massive career change

Adam Pearce made a major announcement on the latest episode of WWE RAW. His announcement involved AJ Styles, who made a surprising return to the company at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

The Phenomenal One was sidelined for several months due to an injury. He was the 21st entrant in the 30-man match, and he came back with his classic theme song. He lasted for 21 minutes before being eliminated by Logan Paul. The match ended with Jey Uso emerging as the winner.

During a backstage segment on RAW this week, Adam Pearce announced that before the transfer window closed, he made a massive deal. He disclosed that he had signed AJ Styles to the red brand. The former WWE Champion was on SmackDown, and he is now officially part of RAW.

Pearce was then confronted by Bron Breakker. He told the latter that AJ Styles will be on RAW next week. The Intercontinental Champion asked the General Manager to do him a favor and keep Styles away from him.

The Phenomenal One is one of WWE's top stars, and with the upcoming Elimination Chamber, he'll probably be looking to get a spot in the match. John Cena and CM Punk have already been confirmed.

