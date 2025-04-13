Adam Pearce announces several massive returns for go-home episode of WWE RAW before WrestleMania

WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce has made massive announcements for the upcoming edition of the red brand. He revealed several top stars, including Roman Reigns, will show up at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, for the go-home edition of the show before WrestleMania.

Speaking in a video posted by WWE on Instagram, the 46-year-old ran down the lineup for Monday Night RAW. He announced a match between Bayley and Liv Morgan for the show ahead of WrestleMania, where The Role Model will team up with Lyra Valkyria to challenge for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

"We are down the backstretch on the road to WrestleMania and making our final Monday stop tomorrow night live [in] Sacramento, California for Monday Night RAW. Where we now know who our Women's Tag Team Champions will defend against at WrestleMania. And you're going to get a taste of it. Bayley will go one-on-one with the woman representing [The] Judgment Day, Liv Morgan," he said.

Adam Pearce added that Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Paul Heyman will be back on RAW for one last time before the highly anticipated WrestleMania 41 Night One. While Logan Paul will make his return, AJ Styles and World Heavyweight Champion Gunther will also be on the show.

"Plus, use extreme caution when combustible elements are in the same room. Seth 'Freakin' Rollins, CM Punk, Paul Heyman, and yes, the OTC himself, Roman Reigns, will be live in Sacramento. Guys, it's live TV. What could go wrong? Plus, the World Heavyweight Champion Gunther has a lot to say. And you will see AJ Styles. You will see Logan Paul, and you will see so much more," added Adam Pearce.

You can check out the following video for Pearce's comments:

Adam Pearce made a huge change in major WWE championship match set for WrestleMania 41

Bianca Belair won the Women's Elimination Chamber Match to punch her ticket to a title bout at The Showcase of The Immortals. The following week, IYO SKY defeated Rhea Ripley to win the Women's World Championship and set up a WrestleMania clash with The EST.

However, The Eradicator blamed Belair for losing her title and tried to insert herself into the 'Mania match. Pearce then gave Ripley her rematch against The Genius of The Sky with Bianca Belair as the special guest referee on the March 31 edition of RAW.

The contest ended in double DQ as both the stars got physical with Belair. Last week on the red brand, Adam Pearce announced Rhea's inclusion in the title match set for WrestleMania 41.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if the three women go face to face for one last time on the go-home edition of RAW before their Triple-Threat match at WrestleMania.

