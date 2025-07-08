Adam Pearce announces two WWE stars are finally reuniting after 429 days for title match

Adam Pearce has now announced that two WWE stars are finally going to reunite for a major championship match 429 days after their last team-up. The two stars joined forces once again on RAW tonight.

Since Asuka returned, she has made it clear that she is no longer part of Damage CTRL. She even told IYO SKY the same, but that is clearly not true for another team. Kairi Sane was wrestling Roxanne Perez, as the latter was out to prove that she would be a huge asset for The Judgment Day. Perez managed to walk away, with Sane being destroyed after Raquel Rodriguez got involved.

However, Asuka decided to show up. She made her way out to the ring to help her former partner. While she was taken down with a clothesline, it was not before forcing Rodriguez and Roxanne to make an earlier exit than they had planned. The two stars then went to Adam Pearce and demanded that the RAW General Manager give them The Judgment Day.

Adam Pearce was more than happy to oblige as well. He said that the two stars were now back together as the Kabuki Warriors, announcing their reunion. The last time they teamed up was 429 days ago at Backlash 2024 on May 4.

He then stated that the Kabuki Warriors would immediately get a title match at Evolution as the RAW team to challenge The Judgment Day for the Women's Tag Team Title.

