Adam Pearce appears relieved as 32-year-old superstar takes an off on RAW

Adam Pearce's job as RAW General Manager is to be as neutral as possible to the superstars on the roster. However, there is one star against whom he has an inherent bias, and he seemed relieved that the superstar had taken a day off on RAW.

That superstar is none other than Chelsea Green. As you know, the former Women's Tag Team Champion has a funny relationship with Adam Pearce, as she has constantly gone to him for complaints, no matter how irrational they are.

The 32-year-old Chelsea Green revealed that she was taking a day off on RAW this Monday, and Adam Pearce seemed relieved, telling her to enjoy her well-deserved day off.

Expand Tweet

We need a lot more Pearce and Chelsea Green content on WWE television. The two have had such hilarious back-and-forth arguments/confrontations that it has taken her character to the next level.

However, she has nothing concrete in the place for WrestleMania 40, and it looks like she may be missing out on the grandest stage of them all, which is a real shame considering how good she has been all year.

Expand Tweet

However, that is the unfortunate reality, as many stars don't make it on the WrestleMania card.

Poll : Do you want to see Chelsea Green at WrestleMania 40? Yes! No 0 votes View Discussion