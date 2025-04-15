Adam Pearce, Bianca Belair, and more react to Big E's rare personal update

Former WWE Champion Big E posted a personal update on social media. Several stars from the wrestling promotion reacted to the post.
The 39-year-old shared pictures of himself alongside his real-life partner, Kristen. The former New Day member wrote popular lines quoted by a fictional character, Beth Pearson, played by American actress Susan Kelechi Watson on the television series This Is Us.
"'When I look in your eyes, I see my home. I see eternity. And no matter what may come our way, I promise that I'll always choose you.' - Beth Pearson," read the caption.
You can check out his heartfelt Instagram post below:
The Instagram post caught the attention of multiple present and past WWE stars, including Bianca Belair, Dakota Kai, Ivar, Natalya, Damian Priest, Bayley, Omos, Cathy Kelley, Saraya, Renee Paquette, and more, who 'liked' the update. RAW General Manager Adam Pearce and former WWE Women's Champion Carmella wrote comments on the post.
Big E has been absent from in-ring action since March 2022 due to a neck injury. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion showed up on the December 2, 2024, edition of Monday Night RAW to join Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston to celebrate The New Day's 10th anniversary. However, his former tag team partners insulted him and asked him to leave, turning heel in the process.
Big E has been busy amid his absence from WWE programming
Despite not getting medically cleared to wrestle a WWE match, the former Intercontinental Champion is still signed to the Stamford-based company. The veteran is involved in scouting talent for the wrestling promotion's NIL program. He has also been part of the pre and post-shows for premium live events.
The former member of The New Day has also been involved in projects outside of professional wrestling. He voiced a character in Disney+'s animated show Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. He also played a part in the Peacock series, Laid.
Big E's former tag team partners, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, are slated to challenge The War Raiders for the World Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 41. The duo has yet to win a title since the 39-year-old was forced out of action due to injury.