Adam Pearce gives one-word reaction after Ronda Rousey's arrest on WWE SmackDown

WWE Executive Adam Pearce recently commented on Ronda Rousey's arrest on the latest episode of SmackDown.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet crashed SmackDown 1200 despite being suspended, demanding that the decision get reversed as she paid her fine in full last week. While the crowd in Montreal loved every minute that the former Champion was around, Pearce was less than thrilled.

The WWE Executive demanded security to escort her out. When she took down the security officials, Pearce called out police personnel to get Rousey arrested.

While Ronda Rousey did get out of "jail," Adam Pearce broke his silence regarding the situation with just one word. Taking to Twitter, he responded to WWE's video on the matter and replied that it was "unacceptable."

Rousey is currently not booked to be at WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 on September 3. It remains to be seen whether the former SmackDown Women's Champion will play any part in the title match between Liv Morgan and Shayna Baszler.

It will also be interesting to see when her suspension is lifted.

Edited by Debottam Saha