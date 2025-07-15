Adam Pearce confirms that 37-year-old star has officially moved to RAW after 6 years

Adam Pearce had major announcements to make on the first RAW after Evolution & Saturday Night's Main Event. He confirmed that a 37-year-old star has officially moved to RAW, with this last such move happening six years ago.

Ad

That superstar, as you may have expected, is the Women's World Champion herself, Naomi. Until Evolution 2025 on July 13, she was Ms. Money in the Bank. Everybody assumed that the trajectory would see her cash in at SummerSlam, either on Tiffany Stratton or her opponent, Jade Cargill. It certainly would have made a lot of sense for her to ruin Cargill's moment. However, she decided to cash in on Iyo Sky instead.

Ad

Trending

Now that she is the Women's World Champion, she is, by default, a RAW superstar. Adam Pearce came out and congratulated her, welcoming the 37-year-old champion to the red brand. She was last drafted in the 2019 Superstar Shake-Up.

Expand Tweet

Ad

This means that it has been years since she has been a superstar on Monday Night RAW. Adam Pearce then immediately followed this up with another blockbuster announcement: Naomi will be defending her Women's World Title at SummerSlam against Iyo Sky and Rhea Ripley.

This will be a rematch of the main event at Evolution.

Expand Tweet

While Evolution was technically headlined by Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky, Naomi's cash-in made it a Triple Threat match, that lasted for a few seconds.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Nath Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.



Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't". Know More

Triple H hates these wrestlers? - Check out now!