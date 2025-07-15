Adam Pearce confirms that 37-year-old star has officially moved to RAW after 6 years

  • home icon
By Rohit Nath
Modified Jul 15, 2025 00:27 GMT
It is official! (Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)

Adam Pearce had major announcements to make on the first RAW after Evolution & Saturday Night's Main Event. He confirmed that a 37-year-old star has officially moved to RAW, with this last such move happening six years ago.

That superstar, as you may have expected, is the Women's World Champion herself, Naomi. Until Evolution 2025 on July 13, she was Ms. Money in the Bank. Everybody assumed that the trajectory would see her cash in at SummerSlam, either on Tiffany Stratton or her opponent, Jade Cargill. It certainly would have made a lot of sense for her to ruin Cargill's moment. However, she decided to cash in on Iyo Sky instead.

Now that she is the Women's World Champion, she is, by default, a RAW superstar. Adam Pearce came out and congratulated her, welcoming the 37-year-old champion to the red brand. She was last drafted in the 2019 Superstar Shake-Up.

This means that it has been years since she has been a superstar on Monday Night RAW. Adam Pearce then immediately followed this up with another blockbuster announcement: Naomi will be defending her Women's World Title at SummerSlam against Iyo Sky and Rhea Ripley.

This will be a rematch of the main event at Evolution.

While Evolution was technically headlined by Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky, Naomi's cash-in made it a Triple Threat match, that lasted for a few seconds.

