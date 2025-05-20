  • home icon
Adam Pearce confirms major star has officially signed with WWE RAW seconds before show

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified May 20, 2025 00:47 GMT
The star has made a major coup (Credit: WWE.com)
Pearce has made a major coup (Credit: WWE.com)

A major star has now officially signed with WWE RAW, as confirmed by Adam Pearce. The star has signed a contract with the red brand.

On SmackDown, Nick Aldis signed Giulia to the blue brand, confirming her future on Friday nights. It was thought that Giulia and Roxanne Perez would be kept together, given their alliance, and the two would continue to work as a tag team. They had already targeted IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley earlier on their arrival to the main roster, but it was not a long-term feud. Perez and Giulia lost a tag team match against them, and now it appears that they have been separated for good.

Before RAW today, Adam Pearce signed Roxanne Perez to a contract. The RAW General Manager took to social media to boast about the signing seconds before the show started. Adam Pearce confirmed that the signing is officially done now.

"It is official."

The star has been working on making her name on the main roster, and now that she's officially a part of the red brand, she gets to do more around that. She starts tonight with a Money in the Bank qualification match, and if she wins it, she will be able to compete for a big shot at the women's title.

