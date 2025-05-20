Adam Pearce confirms WWE star is officially medically cleared to return on RAW

Adam Pearce has now confirmed that a WWE star is officially medically cleared again. He has returned to RAW and is cleared to finally compete.
Akira Tozawa was left hurt after he was targeted by Rusev in recent weeks. He was not able to compete. The star has begged for a match against Rusev, especially after what the returning star did to Otis. With Otis now at home and injured, Tozawa wanted revenge, but he was not medically cleared for a match.
After asking Adam Pearce, the RAW General Manager finally confirmed that the star was medically cleared to compete again. He said that Tozawa's request to face Rusev was granted. The RAW General Manager made the match official between the two of them and set it for the next week. He also wished him luck, as he seemed hesitant about the 39-year-old star's chances going into the match.
"Are you absolutely sure that's what you want? Okay. Medical says you're clear, so next week, I'll give you your match one-on-one with Rusev. Good luck."
Now, with the star set to face Rusev next week, fans will get to see if he gets a chance for revenge on the former AEW star.