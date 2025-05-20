Adam Pearce confirms WWE star is officially medically cleared to return on RAW

Adam Pearce has now confirmed that a WWE star is officially medically cleared again. He has returned to RAW and is cleared to finally compete.

Ad

Akira Tozawa was left hurt after he was targeted by Rusev in recent weeks. He was not able to compete. The star has begged for a match against Rusev, especially after what the returning star did to Otis. With Otis now at home and injured, Tozawa wanted revenge, but he was not medically cleared for a match.

After asking Adam Pearce, the RAW General Manager finally confirmed that the star was medically cleared to compete again. He said that Tozawa's request to face Rusev was granted. The RAW General Manager made the match official between the two of them and set it for the next week. He also wished him luck, as he seemed hesitant about the 39-year-old star's chances going into the match.

Ad

Trending

"Are you absolutely sure that's what you want? Okay. Medical says you're clear, so next week, I'll give you your match one-on-one with Rusev. Good luck."

Expand Tweet

Now, with the star set to face Rusev next week, fans will get to see if he gets a chance for revenge on the former AEW star.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More