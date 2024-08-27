  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE Raw
  • Adam Pearce and doctors very concerned after WWE star is severely injured and match stops; says he can't feel his fingers

Adam Pearce and doctors very concerned after WWE star is severely injured and match stops; says he can't feel his fingers

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Aug 27, 2024 02:30 GMT
The star has been left very hurt (Credit: WWE.com and RAW)
The star has been left very hurt (Credit: WWE.com and RAW on Sony Liv)

A WWE Superstar was left severely injured on the latest edition of RAW, with the match being forced to stop and Adam Pearce rushing to the scene. Things went so bad that all proceedings were brought to a halt.

On RAW, things went out of control fast when Braun Strowman and Bronson Reed faced each other. Reed tried to walk away from the match, but Strowman followed him with both stars heading to the parking lot, where they began to brawl.

Strowman had the advantage most of the time, but the moment he was not looking, Reed hit him across the head with a rod. That took him off balance, and they were on containers. The Monster of all Monsters fell on the roof of a car. Reed then followed by hitting a Tsunami off the top of the containers on top of Strowman, leading to the car's glass exploding everywhere.

also-read-trending Trending

Things were brought to a halt immediately with Adam Pearce rushing to the scene with doctors. He was not going to be stopped and started to talk about what was wrong. The doctors and Pearce were looking after Strowman, when The Monster Among Men shouted repeatedly that he could not feel his fingers.

A very worried Adam Pearce and doctors present on the scene called for more assistance, rushing medical assistance to him.

Former WWE Head Writer has an issue with Ricochet in AEW. Catch his rant HERE.

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी