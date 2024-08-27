Adam Pearce and doctors very concerned after WWE star is severely injured and match stops; says he can't feel his fingers

A WWE Superstar was left severely injured on the latest edition of RAW, with the match being forced to stop and Adam Pearce rushing to the scene. Things went so bad that all proceedings were brought to a halt.

On RAW, things went out of control fast when Braun Strowman and Bronson Reed faced each other. Reed tried to walk away from the match, but Strowman followed him with both stars heading to the parking lot, where they began to brawl.

Strowman had the advantage most of the time, but the moment he was not looking, Reed hit him across the head with a rod. That took him off balance, and they were on containers. The Monster of all Monsters fell on the roof of a car. Reed then followed by hitting a Tsunami off the top of the containers on top of Strowman, leading to the car's glass exploding everywhere.

Trending

Things were brought to a halt immediately with Adam Pearce rushing to the scene with doctors. He was not going to be stopped and started to talk about what was wrong. The doctors and Pearce were looking after Strowman, when The Monster Among Men shouted repeatedly that he could not feel his fingers.

Expand Tweet

A very worried Adam Pearce and doctors present on the scene called for more assistance, rushing medical assistance to him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Former WWE Head Writer has an issue with Ricochet in AEW. Catch his rant HERE.