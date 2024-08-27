Adam Pearce explains the role of a WWE General Manager

RAW General Manager Adam Pearce recently opened up about the role of a WWE General Manager. He has been an authority figure on the Stamford-based company's television for over four years.

The 46-year-old returned to WWE in 2013 and has been with the wrestling promotion since, playing several roles on and off the camera. He became an on-screen authority figure for both RAW and SmackDown in 2020. Pearce was promoted to the General Manager of the red brand during SmackDown's Season Premiere in October 2023 as Nick Aldis was introduced on television as the blue brand's new GM.

Adam Pearce recently took to his Instagram account to share a clip from his conversation with Chris Van Vliet. The former NWA World Heavyweight Champion explained the basic rules for a General Manager. Pearce stated that a GM plays a supporting role, with a WWE Superstar at the helm of the storyline.

"This position [of a General manager], okay, it's a supporting character on a television show that, by definition, isn't there to overshadow or step on the superstars. They are the beacons that we want the eyes focused on. But the General Manager or the WWE Official that I played for years before that, that's an informational conduit to what you just said, to make sure that everybody understands the context to what is happening with these larger-than-life characters that are on their screens every Monday and every Friday. And sometimes they're the focus of the direction of the story, [and] sometimes the GM is there to change the direction of the story but the story is always about the superstar," he said.

Popular WWE Superstar pushing for a match with Adam Pearce

Adam Pearce and Chelsea Green have had several memorable backstage exchanges. The two developed quite a rivalry before the former WWE Women's Champion was drafted to the blue brand.

During an interview with Steve Fall of Ten Count Media, the 33-year-old claimed she had been pushing for an intergender match with Adam Pearce. The Hot Mess added she was confident of winning the contest and, subsequently, replacing the latter as the new RAW General Manager.

"I'm trying. I have been pitching for it for a year now. Oh yeah. I mean, look, I want an intergender match against where the loser, because it is going to be him [Pearce], is not GM. [The] Winner gets the GM position," she said. [From 09:39 to 09: 59]

Chelsea Green has continued to grow among wrestling fans over the last few months. It remains to be seen if she will cross paths with RAW General Manager Adam Pearce.

