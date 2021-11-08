Adam Pearce explains why he didn't fight back against Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns

Adam Pearce revealed why he didn't try to fight back when Brock Lesnar attacked him on SmackDown, and when other superstars manhandled him in the past.

Adam Pearce was brutally attacked by Brock Lesnar on SmackDown following the latter's Universal title loss at Crown Jewel. Lesnar attacked several WWE personnel as well as superstars. He was suspended for his actions and took his anger out on Pearce, hitting him with two thunderous F5s.

Adam Pearce recently responded to a fan who posted a collage featuring instances of Pearce getting manhandled by wrestlers on WWE TV. The collage shows Pearce getting picked on by superstars like Braun Strowman, Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, and Brock Lesnar.

The fan wrote that Pearce ''can't catch a break." The on-screen official noticed the tweet and shared a detailed response in his defense. Another fan chimed in and hinted that Pearce could've tried fighting back when Brock Lesnar and others targeted him. Pearce made it clear that WWE forbids him from doing that, given his position.

Check out the entire thread below:

Adam Pearce @ScrapDaddyAP



“Adam Pearce is never afraid to get his hands dirty.”



Or “…makes the tough calls”.

Or “…bends but never breaks.”

Or “…does his job with honor.”

Or “…stands up for what’s right.”

You mean:"Adam Pearce is never afraid to get his hands dirty."Or "…makes the tough calls".Or "…bends but never breaks."Or "…does his job with honor."Or "…stands up for what's right."Or "Adam Pearce deadlifts more than you so his pants ripped on worldwide television."

Adam Pearce recently discussed Brock Lesnar's actions in a series of tweets

Several WWE Superstars have picked on Adam Pearce in the recent past. In Brock Lesnar's case, things took a turn for the worse.

Pearce posted a detailed explanation in regards to Lesnar's suspension and fine, explaining why it was necessary:

Adam Pearce @ScrapDaddyAP After taking some time to digest all that went on, some thoughts:



After taking some time to digest all that went on, some thoughts:(1 of 3)

Adam Pearce @ScrapDaddyAP After taking some time to digest all that went on, my thoughts:



After taking some time to digest all that went on, my thoughts:(2 of 3)

Adam Pearce @ScrapDaddyAP After taking some time to digest all that went on, my thoughts:



After taking some time to digest all that went on, my thoughts:(3 of 3) 🙏

Adam Pearce is a former five-time NWA World Champion and is an experienced in-ring veteran. His current position demands a certain code of conduct, and he simply can't fight back if enraged wrestlers put their hands on him.

Moreover, it's safe to say that trying to fight back against Brock Lesnar would've been a huge mistake on Pearce's part.

Edited by Abhinav Singh