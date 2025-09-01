  • home icon
Adam Pearce finally announces who the next Women's World Champion will be on WWE RAW

By Robert Lentini
Published Sep 01, 2025 19:03 GMT
Pearce made a huge announcement during RAW. [Image credit: WWE.com]
Pearce made a huge announcement during RAW. [Image credit: WWE]

Adam Pearce announced a major WWE title match for Wrestlepalooza during tonight's edition of RAW. Wrestlepalooza will air live from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on September 20.

Naomi cashed in her Money in the Bank contract to capture the title at Money in the Bank during the title match between Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY. However, Naomi revealed that she was pregnant earlier this month and relinquished the title.

Stephanie Vaquer won the Battle Royal at Evolution 2025 to become the number one contender and was supposed to challenge for the title at Clash in Paris last night, but the match was canceled due to Naomi's pregnancy.

During tonight's episode of WWE RAW, Pearce revealed that IYO SKY and Stephanie Vaquer would be competing for the Women's World Championship at Wrestlepalooza later this month. You can check out Pearce's announcement in the video below.

"First, the woman who won the Battle Royal at Evolution to earn her opportunity, La Primera, Stephanie Vaquer. And her opponent, she was already scheduled to face Naomi, the former Women's Champion IYO SKY. Will Stephanie cement her meteoric rise? Or will IYO's historic year get even better? We'll find out in three weeks because it is official. We crown a brand new Women's World Champion live on ESPN at Wrestlepalooza," said Pearce.
It will be fascinating to see who walks out of WWE Wrestlepalooza as the reigning Women's World Champion.

If you use the quote from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

