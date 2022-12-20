Adam Pearce finally reveals Bobby Lashley's WWE status after firing him last week on RAW

Last week's RAW ended on a shocking note as Adam Pearce sacked Bobby Lashley for putting his hands on a WWE official and then shoving him in retaliation. While it seemed like it was meant for Lashley to take a hiatus, Adam Pearce confirmed that he spoke to Bobby Lashley, noting that it's only a matter of when he returns.

But that wasn't the only thing that happened. The backdrop of the segment was during Bloodline's brutal attacks. By that point, they had already taken out Elias and Andre Chase from NXT.

After Adam Pearce said that it was only a matter of when Bobby Lashley returned, he was confronted by MVP, who told him he wanted to speak about The All Mighty.

This was a tease of a Hurt Business reunion, or so it seemed. While Pearce agreed to meet MVP in his office, he was immediately informed of further attacks, drawing his attention away.

The Usos and Sami Zayn attacked Dolph Ziggler, Shelton Benjamin, and Cedric Alexander this time - the latter two of whom were part of The Hurt Business.

While it was only a tease of a reunion, fans might be happy to see the group have a proper run together again after things ended abruptly in 2021.

Would you like to see the Hurt Business back in WWE? Sound off in the comments below.

Has WWE found its next Kurt Angle? We asked the legend here

Poll : 0 votes