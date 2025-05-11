Adam Pearce forced to intervene as top Champion seemingly suffers nose injury at WWE Backlash 2025

Adam Pearce was forced to intervene as a top Champion seemingly suffered a nose injury and a post-match attack at WWE Backlash 2025 despite winning the match.

Ad

The second match of the night at Backlash 2025 saw Lyra Valkyria put her Intercontinental Title on the line against Becky Lynch, her former idol-turned-rival. In an epic contest, Valkyria would pick up the win, albeit via a roll-up pin. But a win is a win.

Valkyria was clutching her nose during the pin, but she didn't even get a second to celebrate. Becky Lynch quickly attacked her and put the dis-arm-her on the Intercontinental Champion. Following this, Adam Pearce intervened.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Look who just shut down all of Tony Khan's critics! More HERE.

As producer and former WWE star Jason Jordan was escorting Becky Lynch out, Adam Pearce looked on in the ring with disgust. This, however, is merely another night for the RAW General Manager, who is used to dealing with the chaos of the roster.

However, that chaos didn't involve Becky Lynch for nearly a year, and ever since WrestleMania 41, she has been a menace - particularly to the Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyra.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Lynch is now 0-2 against Valkyria, and it looks like their rivalry is far from over based on how things played out at Backlash.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Nath Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.



Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't". Know More