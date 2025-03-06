Adam Pearce gets insulted by a WWE boss on social media

A WWE higher-up recently took a major shot at Adam Pearce on social media. Nick Aldis, the General Manager of SmackDown, poked fun at his RAW counterpart while commenting on a tweet.

Ad

The two General Managers have been rivals on TV for quite a while, especially when the draft or transfer window comes along, as they both want what's best for their respective shows. Front Office Sports reported earlier today on X that Pat McAfee won't be bringing his show to the NFL Draft because he felt he wasn't given enough respect by "middle managers" at the Scouting Combine.

Nick Aldis commented on the tweet by stating that he felt for the WWE RAW commentator since he already has to deal with a "lunatic" General Manager on Monday nights. This was clearly a shot at Adam Pearce.

Ad

Trending

"Poor @PatMcAfeeShow, he already has to deal with a lunatic General Manager on Monday nights, and now this..." he wrote.

John Cena's father just broke his silence on his heel turn! More details RIGHT HERE

He then took a screenshot of his tweet, shared it on Instagram and wrote:

"Couldn't help myself..." he wrote.

Check out the post below:

Ad

Nick Aldis wants to have at least one match in WWE

The former NWA World's Heavyweight Champion came into WWE as the GM of SmackDown, putting a halt to his in-ring career. Many fans have praised him for his work on the blue brand so far.

A few months ago, Nick Aldis told Chris Van Vliet that he would love to lace up his boots one more time, as he wants to compete in a WWE ring.

Ad

"Honestly, no," Nick Aldis said in response to feeling content with his in-ring career thus far. "I would like to lace them up. I don't care if it's on a regular basis, but I've earned it. If it was one more time, so be it. I feel like I meet the criteria to be on that canvas at least once."

Ad

Cody Rhodes, the top champion on SmackDown, was assaulted at the Royal Rumble. It'll be interesting to see how Nick deals with the fallout from it this Friday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback