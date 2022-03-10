"Get to RAW" - Adam Pearce grows impatient waiting for WWE Superstar

It sounds like Adam Pearce is done waiting for a particular WWE Superstar to make their RAW debut.

Today on social media, Veer Mahaan posted a tweet of him sitting in a chair at IKEA and mentioned that the store lets him hang out there for hours at a time. This didn't sit well with the WWE official, who has been waiting for him to debut on the red brand since last October.

Pearce responded to Veer on social media, telling him to leave IKEA and get to RAW, tweeting out:

"@VeerMahaan @yeahgiancarlo @IKEA You need to leave IKEA to get to Raw," Adam Pearce tweeted.

Can Adam Pearce get Veer Mahaan on WWE RAW?

Veer Mahaan has turned into a weekly joke on social media. WWE has been promoting that he would be coming to RAW since last October following the 2021 WWE Draft.

These segments have gone on for so long that they have surpassed the now-infamous Emmalina vignettes that ended with her coming out on stage and immediately denouncing the gimmick, killing it instantly.

With any luck, Veer won't have to take that direction when he finally debuts on RAW. He has been used consistently on Main Event in recent months, racking up quite the winning streak in the process. Those who have seen him live have said good things about his performance, which makes the delay of his debut on RAW all the more confusing.

Perhaps they can utilize Pearce's character on WWE programming to finally bring Veer to RAW. Will it happen? We'll find out soon enough.

What are your thoughts on Pearce's tweet to Veer? Do you think Veer will come to WWE RAW before WrestleMania 38? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Will Veer appear on WWE RAW before WrestleMania 38? Yes No 33 votes so far