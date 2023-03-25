Adam Pearce hilariously turns down stipulation match with outspoken WWE RAW Superstar 

Adam Pearce has a place where people can send their WWE creative ideas, but no one will likely read them.

The WWE official has his hands full going into WrestleMania 39, but some of the RAW and SmackDown Superstars make his life even more difficult. Chelsea Green is so obsessed with speaking to the manager that she wants to become one. Green recently pitched the idea for a Winner Takes The General Manager Position match on WWE Die Woche.

Pearce immediately took to social media to shut down the idea. However, Green, not to be deterred by Pearce's dismissal, said she was going to pitch the idea to another manager. Pearce hilariously fired back at Green, providing her a fake e-mail to tweet their ideas to, tweeting out:

Adam Pearce continues to juggle RAW responsibilities while preparing for SmackDown

Most managers don't have to deal with their employees on their days off. But Adam Pearce's job isn't an ordinary one.

If Pearce only had to deal with Chelsea Green once a week, it's possible he wouldn't be so stressed out. But dealing with Green on social media has turned into a full-time job for him in itself.

While preparing for a very important episode of SmackDown on the Road to WrestleMania 39 tonight, Pearce still continues to have to deal with the RAW Superstar on social media.

When Green implied that Pearce was "shaking" over her match-type idea, the WWE official dismissed her claims by trying to inform her that he was busy preparing to run SmackDown tonight instead.

For Pearce, he'll likely be in no hurry to run RAW this Monday night, where he'll have to deal with Green face-to-face once again.

What do you make of Adam Pearce's back-and-forth with Chelsea Green? Would you be interested in a match type like this on WWE programming in the future? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Poll : Would Chelsea Green make a good WWE manager? Yes No 0 votes