Adam Pearce hints at new role for Billie Kay

Billie Kay may have just found a new job on SmackDown working as Adam Pearce's assistant. While nothing has been confirmed, Pearce has teased the possibility of bringing Billie Kay into his team as his assistant via Twitter.

This could signal the end of Billie Kay's search for a new role in WWE. Fans have been enjoying her new persona and have been advocating for her to appear more on the show. It seems that their prayers have been heard and she could be donning the role of Pearce's assistant in the coming weeks. You can see his tweet below.

It’s been suggested that perhaps I could use an “assistant”. You guys know anyone looking for a gig? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/Oy0TDTErPC — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) December 3, 2020

As things stand, Adam Pearce seems like he will be running things on both RAW and SmackDown for the foreseeable future. By bringing Billie Kay into the mix, it will add a new dimension to Adam Pearce's tenure and has the potential for some great stroylines.

Billie Kay has been one of the more interesting cases in WWE. She has not been in a match since her Survivor Series qualifier against Bianca Belair and Natalya.

Corey Graves and Billie Kay may end up vying for the same role

While Adam Pearce has shown his cards when it comes to potentially hiring Billie Kay, there is another employee within the WWE who is interested in the role of 'assistant'.

Corey Graves has expressed his desire in becoming Adam Pearce's assistant or at least it seems like it, in his reply to Adam Pearce's tweet.

Corey Graves is currently working alongside Michael Cole on the SmackDown commentary desk. However, it would seem that he is more than willing to fight Billie Kay for the role of Adam Pearce's assistant.

There have been some fans who have been calling for both of them to be made a part of Pearce's team and we can see why. Both Billie Kay and Corey Graves are great on the mic and it will be amazing to see both of them working together.

Nothing has been confirmed as of yet, but a potential role as an 'assistant' maybe what Billie Kay needs at the moment.