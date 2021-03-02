Adam Pearce issues apology after losing RAW Tag Team Championship match, Braun Strowman responds

WWE Official Adam Pearce has issued an apology to the fans after losing the Tag Team Championship match on RAW this week. His partner for the bout, Braun Strowman responded to the tweet by Pearce as well.

On this week's episode of the red brand, Shane McMahon put Braun Strowman in a RAW Tag Team Championship match against The Hurt Business and named Adam Pearce as his partner.

Despite a strong opening by The Monster Among Men, the pair would lose the match when Adam Pearce was rolled up by Shelton Benjamin to ensure that The Hurt Business retained the titles.

Adam Pearce attempts to soothe over tensions via Twitter

Pearce took to social media following this week's show to address the Tag Team Championship match loss. The WWE Official apologized to the fans for not giving his customary championship effort and said he blames himself for the defeat.

"I want to publicly apologize for not giving my customary championship effort tonight. I blame NO ONE but MYSELF," said Adam Pearce.

I want to publicly apologize for not giving my customary championship effort tonight. I blame NO ONE but MYSELF. #WWERaw — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) March 2, 2021

Unfortunately for the WWE Official, Braun Strowman wasn't in the mood to accept the apology and said that Pearce should be ashamed of himself. He even brought up his own tag team history to prove his point. He replied:

Advertisement

"You should be ashamed.......not sorry. I won the tag titles with a ten year old!!!!!!!! #YouSuck"

You should be ashamed.......not sorry. I won the tag titles with a ten year old!!!!!!!! #YouSuck — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) March 2, 2021

Wrestlemania 34 saw Braun Strowman taking on the then-Raw Tag Team Champions The Bar (Cesaro and Sheamus). Strowman didn't have a partner planned, so he went into the crowd and selected 10-year-old Nicholas, son of WWE referee John Cone. The makeshift team would go on to win the titles.

It seems like Braun Strowman is set to have a feud with Shane McMahon that could culminate at this year's WrestleMania 37. Given what happened on this week's episode of RAW, Adam Pearce will play a big role in the rivalry.