Adam Pearce labeled as "UNPROFESSIONAL" by WWE star

By JP David
Published Jul 02, 2025 11:28 GMT
Adam Pearce is the general manager of WWE RAW. (Photo: WWE.com)
Adam Pearce is the current WWE RAW GM. (Photo: WWE.com)

RAW General Manager Adam Pearce has been called "unprofessional" by a WWE star on social media. Pearce has been busy planning Saturday Night's Main Event XL and the Evolution Premium Live Event with SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis since Monday's episode of the red brand's show.

Ad

This week's edition of RAW was held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. It was also the post-Night of Champions episode, with CM Punk attacking Seth Rollins, and Sami Zayn and Penta teaming up for a tag match against Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker.

Several SmackDown stars were backstage because Friday's episode was taped to give them a day off on July 4. One of those stars was Chelsea Green, who bumped into Adam Pearce and later shared their hilarious interaction by uploading a reel on Instagram.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

How Brock Lesnar ruined another wrestler's career - Watch Now!

Pearce and Green didn't have the best co-working relationship during her time on WWE RAW. Hence, they were disgusted by the sight of each other, with the 47-year-old making it known in the comments section with a ton of vomiting emojis and a singular swearing emoji.

The leader of The Green Regime wasn't happy with Pearce's remarks and replied by calling the GM out.

"UNPROFESSIONAL," Green wrote.
Chelsea Green responds to Adam Pearce. (Photo: Chelsea Green&#039;s IG)
Chelsea Green responds to Adam Pearce. (Photo: Chelsea Green's IG)

Following their exchange backstage, Pearce was so stressed that he needed a drink to calm himself down.

Ad

RAW star tells Adam Pearce to reverse a referee's decision

One of the matches on RAW was Lyra Valkyria taking on Bayley to determine the number-one contender for Becky Lynch's Women's Intercontinental Championship. However, the match was declared a draw after the referee counted a double pin.

Later, in a post on X, Lyra asked Adam Pearce to reverse the decision because the 28-year-old felt she was clearly on top of Bayley during her pin attempt.

Ad
"Clearly on top. Opponent clearly outwrestled and trapped beneath me. Tonight I earned the rematch I am due for MY Intercontinental Women's Championship. @ScrapDaddyAP, Do the right thing," she wrote.

With Evolution less than two weeks away, it will be interesting to see if Becky Lynch defends her title against either Lyra or Bayley. Due to the result, it's not far-fetched to think that Pearce may make it a Triple Threat Match.

About the author
JP David

JP David

Twitter icon

Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.

Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.

Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!

Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division.

Know More

A top WWE star is missing in action

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Mittal
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications