Adam Pearce labeled as "UNPROFESSIONAL" by WWE star

RAW General Manager Adam Pearce has been called "unprofessional" by a WWE star on social media. Pearce has been busy planning Saturday Night's Main Event XL and the Evolution Premium Live Event with SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis since Monday's episode of the red brand's show.
This week's edition of RAW was held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. It was also the post-Night of Champions episode, with CM Punk attacking Seth Rollins, and Sami Zayn and Penta teaming up for a tag match against Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker.
Several SmackDown stars were backstage because Friday's episode was taped to give them a day off on July 4. One of those stars was Chelsea Green, who bumped into Adam Pearce and later shared their hilarious interaction by uploading a reel on Instagram.
Pearce and Green didn't have the best co-working relationship during her time on WWE RAW. Hence, they were disgusted by the sight of each other, with the 47-year-old making it known in the comments section with a ton of vomiting emojis and a singular swearing emoji.
The leader of The Green Regime wasn't happy with Pearce's remarks and replied by calling the GM out.
"UNPROFESSIONAL," Green wrote.
Following their exchange backstage, Pearce was so stressed that he needed a drink to calm himself down.
RAW star tells Adam Pearce to reverse a referee's decision
One of the matches on RAW was Lyra Valkyria taking on Bayley to determine the number-one contender for Becky Lynch's Women's Intercontinental Championship. However, the match was declared a draw after the referee counted a double pin.
Later, in a post on X, Lyra asked Adam Pearce to reverse the decision because the 28-year-old felt she was clearly on top of Bayley during her pin attempt.
"Clearly on top. Opponent clearly outwrestled and trapped beneath me. Tonight I earned the rematch I am due for MY Intercontinental Women's Championship. @ScrapDaddyAP, Do the right thing," she wrote.
With Evolution less than two weeks away, it will be interesting to see if Becky Lynch defends her title against either Lyra or Bayley. Due to the result, it's not far-fetched to think that Pearce may make it a Triple Threat Match.
