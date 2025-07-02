Adam Pearce labeled as "UNPROFESSIONAL" by WWE star

RAW General Manager Adam Pearce has been called "unprofessional" by a WWE star on social media. Pearce has been busy planning Saturday Night's Main Event XL and the Evolution Premium Live Event with SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis since Monday's episode of the red brand's show.

Ad

This week's edition of RAW was held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. It was also the post-Night of Champions episode, with CM Punk attacking Seth Rollins, and Sami Zayn and Penta teaming up for a tag match against Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker.

Several SmackDown stars were backstage because Friday's episode was taped to give them a day off on July 4. One of those stars was Chelsea Green, who bumped into Adam Pearce and later shared their hilarious interaction by uploading a reel on Instagram.

Ad

Trending

Ad

How Brock Lesnar ruined another wrestler's career - Watch Now!

Pearce and Green didn't have the best co-working relationship during her time on WWE RAW. Hence, they were disgusted by the sight of each other, with the 47-year-old making it known in the comments section with a ton of vomiting emojis and a singular swearing emoji.

The leader of The Green Regime wasn't happy with Pearce's remarks and replied by calling the GM out.

"UNPROFESSIONAL," Green wrote.

Chelsea Green responds to Adam Pearce. (Photo: Chelsea Green's IG)

Following their exchange backstage, Pearce was so stressed that he needed a drink to calm himself down.

Ad

RAW star tells Adam Pearce to reverse a referee's decision

One of the matches on RAW was Lyra Valkyria taking on Bayley to determine the number-one contender for Becky Lynch's Women's Intercontinental Championship. However, the match was declared a draw after the referee counted a double pin.

Later, in a post on X, Lyra asked Adam Pearce to reverse the decision because the 28-year-old felt she was clearly on top of Bayley during her pin attempt.

Ad

"Clearly on top. Opponent clearly outwrestled and trapped beneath me. Tonight I earned the rematch I am due for MY Intercontinental Women's Championship. @ScrapDaddyAP, Do the right thing," she wrote.

Expand Tweet

With Evolution less than two weeks away, it will be interesting to see if Becky Lynch defends her title against either Lyra or Bayley. Due to the result, it's not far-fetched to think that Pearce may make it a Triple Threat Match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author JP David Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.



Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.



Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!



Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division. Know More

A top WWE star is missing in action