Adam Pearce has major Rhea Ripley botch to kick off WWE RAW

Adam Pearce is under a lot of stress at present, especially with WrestleMania 41 merely weeks away and the Women's World Championship picture looking like a mess.

Finally, Adam Pearce was able to make the decision to turn it into a Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 41, this week on WWE RAW, but as Rhea Ripley made her way out to the ring, Adam Pearce had a major botch when he claimed that she was "representing The Judgment Day." Ripley hasn't been associated with the heel stable since SummerSlam last year, when the group turned their back on her and Damian Priest.

Ripley didn't seem affected by the botch since she continued with the segment and eventually signed the contract, officially getting added to the WrestleMania 41 match for the Women's World Championship. She lost the title earlier in the year.

The segment eventually turned into a brawl since Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley had a lot of ongoing tension. After they ignored IYO SKY once again, the current champion stepped out of the ring, only to springboard back in and knock Ripley into Belair to remain the last woman standing. After which, she, too, officially signed the contract.

After the segment, Pearce reacted to his botch on X/Twitter by posting a gif.

It will be interesting to see who comes out on top at WrestleMania 41 when these three women collide next weekend.

