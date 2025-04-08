Adam Pearce makes a huge change to the Women's World Championship match at WrestleMania 41

On Monday Night RAW tonight, Adam Pearce opened the proceedings to make a WrestleMania match official, but with one massive and crucial change to the Women's World Title match.

Adam Pearce opened the show and said that he assumed responsibility for how things played out last week because he wrongly assumed that three of the women could take responsibility.

Pearce then added Rhea Ripley to the Women's World Title match, officially making it a Triple Threat bout. All he did was ask for their signature.

A visibly furious Bianca Belair said she would have been even angrier a few weeks ago because she had to jump through so many hurdles to secure her spot at WrestleMania 41, while Ripley could simply get what she wanted.

Belair then insisted that she wanted Ripley in the match after all she had put her through. She shoved the contract folder into Ripley, and as IYO SKY tried to get in between, she was shoved away like a third fiddle.

In response, the Champion leaped from behind and dropkicked Rhea Ripley into Bianca Belair. She took the contract from Pearce, signed it, and then grabbed her title before walking away, standing tall.

