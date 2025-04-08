  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Adam Pearce makes a huge change to the Women's World Championship match at WrestleMania 41

Adam Pearce makes a huge change to the Women's World Championship match at WrestleMania 41

By Rohit Nath
Modified Apr 08, 2025 00:29 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on X/Twitter)
Adam Pearce is the general manager of RAW (Picture Courtesy: WWE on X/Twitter)

On Monday Night RAW tonight, Adam Pearce opened the proceedings to make a WrestleMania match official, but with one massive and crucial change to the Women's World Title match.

Ad

Adam Pearce opened the show and said that he assumed responsibility for how things played out last week because he wrongly assumed that three of the women could take responsibility.

Pearce then added Rhea Ripley to the Women's World Title match, officially making it a Triple Threat bout. All he did was ask for their signature.

A visibly furious Bianca Belair said she would have been even angrier a few weeks ago because she had to jump through so many hurdles to secure her spot at WrestleMania 41, while Ripley could simply get what she wanted.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Belair then insisted that she wanted Ripley in the match after all she had put her through. She shoved the contract folder into Ripley, and as IYO SKY tried to get in between, she was shoved away like a third fiddle.

In response, the Champion leaped from behind and dropkicked Rhea Ripley into Bianca Belair. She took the contract from Pearce, signed it, and then grabbed her title before walking away, standing tall.

About the author
Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath

Twitter icon

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Neda Ali
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी