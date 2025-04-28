Adam Pearce makes major Rhea Ripley announcement ahead of WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley opened Night Two of WrestleMania in a Triple Threat match against IYO SKY and Bianca Belair for the Women's World Championship. On Instagram, Adam Pearce announced that The Eradicator will be in action on the upcoming episode of RAW.
Last week on RAW, IYO SKY was celebrating her successful championship defense at 'Mania before she was interrupted by Stephanie Vaquer. This led to a singles match between the two. Giulia and Roxanne Perez shockingly attacked SKY, but Rhea Ripley came to her rescue.
Adam Pearce recently posted a video on Instagram, making some announcements for the upcoming episode of RAW from Kansas City. He announced that Rhea Ripley will be facing former NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez in Kansas City.
Fans are really excited to see Mami face off against The Prodigy. It'll be interesting to see if Perez can beat Ripley to pull off an upset.
Rhea Ripley shares workout video with husband and AEW star Buddy Matthews
Ripley is arguably one of the biggest female stars in the history of WWE. She has been at the top of the women's division for several years. Meanwhile, Mami's husband, Buddy Matthews (fka Buddy Murphy), is signed to AEW.
Murphy has been absent from AEW programming for a while. However, the duo recently shared a workout video on Instagram. The power couple displayed their arm workout techniques in the video.
"💪☀️“Sunday Funday Armday” 💪☀️ Living the Dream working out 💪 with my smoke show 🔥 of a wife 👰 wearing a bikini 👙 by the pool with the kids swimming in a mansion 🏠 - life’s good! 😛," Buddy wrote in the caption of his post.
Rhea and Buddy Matthews often express their admiration for each other, despite working for rival companies.