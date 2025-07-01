Adam Pearce makes a surprising demand during RAW

WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce has made an interesting demand during Monday Night RAW. The 47-year-old was busy throughout the show, making multiple announcements.

In one of the segments, he tried to calm down Bayley and Lyra Valkyria, who were arguing backstage. Pearce announced a match between them later for the show, with the winner earning a shot at the Women's Intercontinental Championship at Evolution.

WWE posted a clip from the segment on X during RAW, asking Adam Pearce if he needed a drink after dealing with The Role Model and the Irish star. The RAW General Manager not only answered in the affirmative but also surprisingly demanded two of them.

"Make it a double," he wrote.

You can check out the X/Twitter post below:

Later on, Bayley and Lyra Valkyria went toe-to-toe in the Number 1 Contender's Match for the Women's Intercontinental Championship. The bout ended in a draw as both women had their shoulders down during roll-up attempts. The two stars continued to brawl after the match until officials came out to separate them.

With the contest ending in a draw, it will be interesting to see if Adam Pearce sets up another match between the two to determine Becky Lynch's opponent for WWE Evolution.

About the author Ankit Verma Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.



He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.



Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.



When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket. Know More

