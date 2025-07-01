Adam Pearce makes a surprising demand during RAW

WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce has made an interesting demand during Monday Night RAW. The 47-year-old was busy throughout the show, making multiple announcements.
In one of the segments, he tried to calm down Bayley and Lyra Valkyria, who were arguing backstage. Pearce announced a match between them later for the show, with the winner earning a shot at the Women's Intercontinental Championship at Evolution.
WWE posted a clip from the segment on X during RAW, asking Adam Pearce if he needed a drink after dealing with The Role Model and the Irish star. The RAW General Manager not only answered in the affirmative but also surprisingly demanded two of them.
"Make it a double," he wrote.
You can check out the X/Twitter post below:
Later on, Bayley and Lyra Valkyria went toe-to-toe in the Number 1 Contender's Match for the Women's Intercontinental Championship. The bout ended in a draw as both women had their shoulders down during roll-up attempts. The two stars continued to brawl after the match until officials came out to separate them.
With the contest ending in a draw, it will be interesting to see if Adam Pearce sets up another match between the two to determine Becky Lynch's opponent for WWE Evolution.
