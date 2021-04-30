Adam Pearce has been given a new role; Hints at the return of WWE live events

Adam Pearce has been doing an incredible job since he became a WWE Official. He has made some amazing moves as an on-screen character and has even produced some of the company's best matches over the past year. Now, it seems his efforts have been recognized by the company.

PW Insider is reporting that Adam Pearce has been given a huge promotion by WWE. This specifically pertains to his responsibilities backstage, which may be increasing in the near future.

Plus, reports confirm Adam Pearce has also been given a new title - Director of Live Events. In the past, this role has been associated with overseeing and conducting live events. This includes managing touring creative and the lineups. This news implies WWE may be preparing to hit the road once again sometime soon.

Adam Pearce will continue to hold onto his previous responsibilities as well, which include producing matches and overseeing other producers, alongside Jason Jordan.

Work hard.

Treat people fairly.

Earn respect.

🙏 pic.twitter.com/BVEXfpdfB4 — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) April 22, 2021

This is a huge move for Adam Pearce, who continues to show what a great asset he is backstage. Hopefully this is a sign of a long-term relationship between himself and WWE.

Will Adam Pearce be giving up his role as an on-screen official?

Through his work as an on-screen WWE Official, the WWE Universe became acquainted with Adam Pearce. He is in charge of setting up matches and making decisions on both RAW and SmackDown, which has been the case for many months.

However, Pearce has recently been working in tandem with Sonya Deville, who seems to have been slotted into a similar role backstage. The partnership looked fruitful in the beginning, but has now taken a sour turn.

I was born at night. Not last night. https://t.co/ule1EfCr8W — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) April 27, 2021

Their recent fallout on RAW has raised some questions regarding the future of both Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville.

Do you think that Adam Pearce might be ousted from his role as an on-screen Official by Deville? Share your thoughts with us in the comments.