Adam Pearce officially confirms the arrival of 7-time WWE champion to RAW; sends a three-word message

Adam Pearce made a major announcement about a former WWE Champion on this week's RAW that quickly got the wrestling universe buzzing. The RAW GM revealed that AJ Styles would move to RAW after his return at Royal Rumble 2025. Pearce has now reacted to the same on his X/Twitter account as well.

Styles was absent from WWE since the October 4 edition of SmackDown, where his match against Carmelo Hayes was stopped after he suffered an injury. After months of absence, The Phenomenal One showed up as a surprise entrant during the 2025 Men's Rumble match, which generated a thunderous response.

He lasted over 20 minutes before being eliminated by Logan Paul. Those curious about what WWE had in store for AJ Styles after his return had something to cheer about on this week's RAW. Adam Pearce announced on the show that Styles was moving to the red brand. He also reacted to the same on his X/Twitter account.

"It is official," tweeted Adam Pearce.

WWE legend JBL is a huge fan of AJ Styles

On a recent edition of What Were They Thinking on Backstage Pass, JBL spoke about his admiration for the two-time WWE Champion and his in-ring skills. He added that Styles was in the same league as Shawn Michaels in his peak 90s days.

"AJ Styles was absolutely amazing. I mean, it's unbelievable how good Styles is. I mean, I think, you know, there's a few guys that you can compare to, say, Shawn Michaels back in the 90s, and AJ Styles is one of those guys."

Only time will tell what the company has in store for AJ Styles after his move to the red brand. With Elimination Chamber 2025 around the corner, it remains to be seen if he manages to secure a spot in the Men's Chamber match, the qualifying matches for which kickstarted on this week's edition of Monday Night RAW.

