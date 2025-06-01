Adam Pearce officially confirms WWE RAW’s biggest acquisition: “It is official”

  • home icon
By Nayan Kumawat
Modified Jun 01, 2025 07:05 GMT
The upcoming edition of WWE RAW will serve as the go-home show before the 2025 Money in the Bank Premium Live Event. The lineup for the show is stacked, and things could get chaotic. General Manager Adam Pearce might be set for a busy day at the office.

WWE’s official X (formerly Twitter) account posted a video featuring Adam Pearce, who announced the final women’s Triple Threat qualifier bout to determine the last spot for the traditional Money in the Bank bout. The announced superstars for the final Triple Threat qualifiers are Liv Morgan, Ivy Nile, and the newest call-up from NXT, Stephanie Vaquer.

Pearce has now officially confirmed Vaquer joining the RAW roster once again as the show approaches. He retweeted the official announcement video on WWE’s page, and wrote:

“It is official.”

The Dark Angel recently lost her NXT Women's Title to Jacy Jayne in a shocking twist.

WWE RAW also features another major qualifier

Other than the women’s Money in the Bank qualifier match between Stephanie Vaquer, Ivy Nile, and Liv Morgan, Monday Night RAW is supposed to feature a men’s qualifier bout as well to determine the final entrant for the men’s ladder match at MITB.

The men’s qualifier will feature CM Punk, AJ Styles, and El Grande Americano. Monday Night RAW will be emanating live from the BOK Center in Tulsa. The show will also see the advancement of other storylines from the Judgment Day saga involving Liv Morgan, Dominik Mysterio, and the newest member of the heel group, Roxanne Perez.

Moreover, Sheamus vs. Rusev might start to develop as the foundation was laid last week, when the former US Champion saved Akira Tozawa from The Bulgarian Brute’s brutal attack, and much more.

It will be interesting to see who emerges as the final participants for the Money in the Bank ladder matches, winning the qualifying bouts tonight.

