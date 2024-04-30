Adam Pearce is overjoyed after former Champion gets drafted to SmackDown

Nobody was happier than Adam Pearce after the fourth round of the WWE Draft. In a hilarious moment, Pearce, dressed like Jim Cornette, was thankful to Nick Aldis for his pick from RAW.

Backstage, RAW General Manager Adam Pearce was asked about his thoughts on the WWE Draft and how things played out. He seemed happy with retaining a large chunk of the roster while making a few new additions to change things. He mentioned, however, that it's the picks that they didn't make that stuck out. And went on to thank Nick Aldis for drafting Chelsea Green to SmackDown.

Chelsea Green and Piper Niven were drafted to SmackDown in one of the very rare brand swaps within the main roster this WWE Draft.

As fans know, Green has had a long-standing "feud" with the RAW General Manager, which is why he was so happy to let her go to the blue brand.

It seems like the Adam-Chelsea interactions will be over for now. It's definitely something fans will miss, but it's only for a year, as the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion could be drafted back to RAW next year.

It will be interesting to see what Chelsea Green and Piper Niven add to the SmackDown Women's division.