Adam Pearce provides update to fans who applied for open position in WWE

Adam Pearce has provided an update to the WWE Universe regarding the open position he requested that fans submit their resumes for.

WWE official Adam Pearce is having a difficult time keeping things in line on RAW and SmackDown. A prime example of that would be The Usos being allowed into the building to interrupt Roman Reigns' celebration this past Friday night on SmackDown.

Adam Pearce had assured Paul Heyman that Jimmy and Jey Uso would not be in the building for Reigns' celebration as 1,000 days as champion. However, The Usos interrupted right when it began, prompting Pearce to ask for fans to submit their resumes to become professional security guards for the company.

Pearce took to Twitter recently to provide an update on the job openings. He thanked everyone for the hundreds of resumes submitted but announced that the position had been filled.

"Thanks to the hundreds that emailed wanting to bolster our security teams. The position has been filled. Thank you all for watching our television programs! ❤️🙏," tweeted Pearce.

Vince Russo wants WWE Superstar to return as an authority figure to replace Adam Pearce

Former WWE writer Vince Russo isn't a fan of Adam Pearce's work as an authority figure and recently suggested an interesting name as his replacement.

Randy Orton has been out of action with a back injury since last year. The Usos defeated Orton and Riddle on the May 20, 2022, edition of SmackDown, and The Viper hasn't been seen since.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws show, Vince Russo suggested that Orton returns to the company as an authority figure to replace Pearce.

"Let's bring him [Randy Orton] back this way. Let's get back to the Authority figure. Change the name. Maybe he's just called WWE Law. Let's get back to the serious guy running the joint where you don't have that clown Adam Pearce and people aren't making their own matches. Let's bring back a serious person running the show, running the company that you aren't going to f with," said Vince Russo.

Pearce will likely have much to deal with in the weeks leading up to Money in the Bank 2023 on July 1. It will be interesting to see if his newly hired security guards can get the job done.

How would you rate Pearce's performance as a WWE authority figure? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

