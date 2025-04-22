Adam Pearce puts IYO SKY in a massive Champion vs. Champion match on the RAW after WrestleMania 41

IYO SKY came out on RAW after WrestleMania to a massive ovation from the Las Vegas crowd, and Adam Pearce put her in a massive Champion vs. Champion match just one night after her huge Triple Threat bout.
SKY expressed that she was over the moon because she beat the best there is, and therefore, she is the best. She said Rhea Ripley tried to forget her, and so did Bianca Belair. The crowd chanted, "You deserve it."
She would end up confronted by none other than the incredible NXT Women's Champion, Stephanie Vaquer. In case you aren't familiar, Vaquer is a highly-touted talent whom WWE went out of their way to sign. She is a Chilean star and was recently a double champ, holding both the NXT Women's Title and the NXT Women's North American Title.
She introduced herself to IYO and said that while she agrees IYO SKY is the best, she wants to fight the best of the best. The Damage CTRL member was quick to accept her challenge, and Adam Pearce came out to loud boos.
He first checked if the Las Vegas crowd was okay with it, and the match was made official.
The crowd knew exactly who Vaquer was.
Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.