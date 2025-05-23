Adam Pearce reacts to massive WWE change of plans

RAW General Manager Adam Pearce is one of the most harassed figures on WWE programming. Pearce oversees Monday Night RAW, where chaos always reigns. Pearce recently took to X to share what seems to be his reaction, potentially over the news of WWE changing the location of WrestleMania 42.

Ad

It has officially been confirmed by WWE that it's changing the location of WrestleMania 42. It was originally announced in February, on an episode of Friday Night SmackDown by The Rock, that next year's Mania would take place in New Orleans on April 11 and 12.

It was reported by PWInsider that the Stamford-based promotion was planning to host the event at Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, again next year. While there has been no confirmation, the deal is believed to be very close to being finalized. It's also being reported that the show might take place a week later than planned, on April 18th and 19th.

Ad

Trending

Pearce took to X to share a picture of himself just after this news came out. He looks very disappointed and frustrated in the image.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Many fans reacted hilariously to this post from Adam Pearce. It will be interesting to see which city will host next year's WrestleMania.

Adam Pearce officially signs Roxanne Perez to RAW

Roxanne Perez is one of the fastest rising female stars in WWE today. She dominated the NXT women's division for the better part of last year as the NXT Women's Champion. She held the title for 276 days before losing it to Giulia.

Ad

As announced by Adam Pearce before this week's RAW, Roxanne is now officially a member of the RAW roster. She won a Triple Threat Match on the show against Becky Lynch and Natalya to qualify for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

"It is official."

Expand Tweet

Roxanne was part of this year's WrestleMania, and it'll be interesting to see what the future holds for the Prodigy on the red brand.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishan Dubey Ishan Dubey is a pro wrestling writer for Sportskeeda, with a lifelong love for professional wrestling that began when he was 5, watching the 2011 Royal Rumble. While pursuing a BCom Hons degree at the University of Delhi, his dedication to wrestling has driven his career.

With years of freelance writing experience, Ishan reports on WWE, adhering to strict guidelines and using official sources to maintain accuracy and give readers the best stories and information. His favorite wrestlers include CM Punk, for always sticking to his beliefs, and Kenny Omega, whom he considers the "god of professional wrestling."

Outside wrestling, Ishan enjoys watching sitcoms, listening to rock and metal music, and writing poems and stories. A passionate debater, he often finds himself in front of a podium when not at his laptop.

One of his favorite moments was having a Kenny Omega poster he made reshared by Omega himself on Instagram. Know More