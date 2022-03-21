"Interesting" - Adam Pearce reacts to WWE official changing scheduled WrestleMania match

When will Adam Pearce put a stop to Sonya Deville's abuse of power in WWE?

On Friday's SmackDown, Natalya and Shayna Baszler ruined the tag match between Sasha Banks & Naomi against Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan. Sonya Deville rewarded the party crashers for this by adding them to the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match at WrestleMania 38, making it a fatal four-way.

Pearce, who has noticed Deville's recent string of questionable decisions on SmackDown, spoke out on social media this afternoon:

"Interesting. *thinking emoji*," Adam Pearce tweeted.

Will Adam Pearce intervene in Sonya Deville's WrestleMania plans?

Sonya Deville has made a lot of questionable decisions in recent months on WWE programming, and most of them had to do with her rivalry with SmackDown star Naomi.

It got even worse recently when her poor judgment put Kevin Owens' spot at WrestleMania with Stone Cold Steve Austin at risk by placing him in a match against Seth Rollins.

Rollins, of course, only wanted to take Owens' brilliant idea and claim it for himself. This is something that should have never happened. Who fights over being able to host a talk show at WrestleMania anyway?

Is it finally time for Pearce to step in and put a stop to Sonya Deville's reign of terror over RAW and SmackDown? It appears that most of the WWE Universe would prefer Deville to return to the role of a full-time in-ring competitor anyway, so it might be time to make that change.

While it's likely we won't see the climax of this story until after WrestleMania, it certainly appears that Deville's days as an on-air WWE official could be numbered.

What do you make of Sonya Deville's latest abuse of power? Do you think Pearce should step in and do something about it? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

