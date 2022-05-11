Adam Pearce reacts to Sonya Deville’s dismissal

Adam Pearce will fondly remember his time working alongside Sonya Deville...we think.

After a multi-week investigation by WWE Management regarding the abuse of power by WWE Official Sonya Deville, Pearce informed Deville that she had been terminated from her position of power in the company.

Deville will continue her WWE career as an in-ring performer and will no longer have any backstage power on RAW or SmackDown. This ends her year-plus role as a WWE Official.

Pearce took to social media following Monday Night RAW to reflect upon his time working with Deville. He posted a photo of the two of them together and wrote:

"Don't cry because it's over. Smile because it happened. *praying hands emoji*," Adam Pearce tweeted.

𝐒𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐞 𝐛𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐮𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐭 𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐝.

Adam Pearce had Sonya Deville face a returning Alexa Bliss on WWE RAW

Adam Pearce wasted no time putting Sonya Deville back in the ring last night on Monday Night RAW, booking her to face a returning Alexa Bliss.

Little Miss Bliss returned to RAW in her old Goddess gimmick but still had the Lilly doll with her. It was her first appearance on WWE TV since Elimination Chamber in February. She made quick work of Deville, defeating the disgraced former official with Twisted Bliss in what amounted to a squash match.

Sonya Deville didn't take last night well, as evidenced in a video posted on WWE's official Twitter. In it, Deville is shown in a less-than-ideal mental state after being fired. You can check that out in the embedded tweet below.

What do you make of WWE stripping Sonya Deville of her backstage power? Do you think Pearce will be able to handle the chaos of RAW and SmackDown on his own going forward? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

