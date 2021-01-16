Adam Pearce reacts after tricking Roman Reigns on this week's WWE SmackDown

Adam Pearce gave a response on Twitter after changing the Universal title match at the Royal Rumble event and leaving Roman Reigns fuming at the end of this week's SmackDown.

At the 2021 Royal Rumble event, the Universal title was set to be defended by Roman Reigns against Adam Pearce, in a decision that that got quite a mixed response from the WWE Universe. On tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown, things took a drastic turn as the WWE Official hinted that he is injured and unable to compete at the upcoming PPV.

Pearce then revealed that Kevin Owens will replace him in the Universal title match against Roman Reigns, as The Tribal Chief watched helplessly. Owens signed the contract for the match, with the WWE Official holding it for him. Pearce took to Twitter soon after and posted a reaction to the events that closed out SmackDown.

The WWE Official's response indicates that he was the master manipulator in this situation and was making Reigns dance to his tune.

Roman Reigns' plans to have a quick outing at Royal Rumble have been put to rest

Roman Reigns wanted to have an easy night at the Royal Rumble. He knew that Adam Pearce hadn't wrestled a match for almost seven years. Reigns forced Pearce into defeating Shinsuke Nakamura in a No.1 Contender's Gauntlet match last week on SmackDown, as the WWE Universe watched in astonishment.

Adam Pearce had made a "last-ditch" effort mere days ago, to try to convince Roman Reigns to reconsider the Royal Rumble match.

"I'm not backing down. I'm asking, reconsider this. Don't think about me, think about you and more importantly, think about your legacy. I'm not worried about you hurting me, I'm worried about every minute that this charade goes on, you continue to put a stain on and hurt your legacy. You're the locker room leader, you're the self-proclaimed Head of the Table, and I believe that." said Pearce

Adam Pearce turned the tables on tonight's episode of SmackDown, and Roman Reigns isn't happy one bit. Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens will collide again for the Universal Title at the Royal Rumble. It would be interesting to see if Owens finally manages to defeat The Tribal Chief, or if Reigns picks up another win over the former Universal Champion, thus putting an end to this feud for good.