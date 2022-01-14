"Roman and I haven't exactly been friendly" – WWE staff opens up on his relationship with Roman Reigns

WWE official Adam Pearce recently commented on his working relationship with Roman Reigns.

Pearce was on WWE's The Bump this week, where he spoke about working with The Tribal Chief on the blue brand.

Adam Pearce acknowledged he hasn't been the best of friends with Roman. Pearce recalled the events of last week where he went up to Roman to inform him of his next challenger, but the current Universal Champion didn't even look at him. Here's what Pearce said about his relationship with Roman Reigns:

"Over the last year, Roman & I haven't exactly been friendly, so to speak. He said it when he refused to look at me, we can talk about that. But he said he didn't care who the challenger was unless it was me. Roman is going to have his hands full with Seth. I think it's something he didn't see coming. I went in there to give him the professional courtesy of letting him know so he could wrap his head around it before he saw Seth. He didn't want that courtesy, and I'm sure I'll deal with that on SmackDown."

Roman Reigns has been the Universal Champion for 500 days now

This week, Roman Reigns hit another milestone when he completed 500 days as the WWE Universal Champion. Reigns won the Championship back in 2020 when he beat Braun Strowman and The Fiend at WWE Payback.

Even Paul Heyman, currently the advocate of Brock Lesnar, took to Twitter to congratulate The Tribal Chief on his recent achievement.

Reigns now has a unique challenge ahead of him at Royal Rumble as he defends his Universal title against his former Shield brother Seth Rollins.

