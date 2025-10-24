Adam Pearce Reported For Violent Speech & Being Unfit To Be A General Manager, WWE Star Says

Adam Pearce has been called out for being unfit to be a General Manager on WWE RAW. He has also been reported for violent speech. Xavier Woods and Adam Pearce are not happy with one anotherEarlier today, Xavier Woods made a post about how the state of the WWE tag team division worried him. He posted a video, and it showed that he was on a boat. There, he spoke about how Adam Pearce had dealt with the division, and gave AJ Styles and Dragon Lee a chance at the tag team titles despite them not being a regular team within the company. To this, Pearce responded with a message, saying he hoped that Woods' boat sunk. &quot;I hope your boat sinks.&quot;The back and forth between the two stars continued, as Woods sent a message saying he called him out for mismanagement. He said that instead of accepting the criticism, he had then wished harm on him. He added that Pearce was unfit to be a general manager. &quot;I call you out for your mismanagement of the art that I love. Rather than accepting the criticism and doing better you decide to wish harm upon me, a 15 year decorated @wwe veteran. Clearly you are unfit to be general manager.&quot;Austin Creed @AustinCreedWinsLINK@ScrapDaddyAP I call you out for your mismanagement of the art that I love. Rather than accepting the criticism and doing better you decide to wish harm upon me, a 15 year decorated @wwe veteran. Clearly you are unfit to be general manager.He went on to then send another post, where he showed a picture of him reporting the comment by Adam Pearce wishing for the star's boat to sink for Violent Speech on X. Adam Pearce gave AJ Styles and Dragon Lee a shot at the titlesOne of the reasons that Xavier Woods is upset with Pearce, appears to be the fact that he gave AJ Styles and Dragon Lee a shot at the Tag Team titles. This came after the fact that he had refused the New Day a shot at them for a while now.Lee and Styles are the new champions at this time, and should Woods and Kingston want the titles back, they appear to need to earn the shot at this time.