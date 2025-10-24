  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Adam Pearce Reported For Violent Speech & Being Unfit To Be A General Manager, WWE Star Says

Adam Pearce Reported For Violent Speech & Being Unfit To Be A General Manager, WWE Star Says

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Oct 24, 2025 01:31 GMT
The star has spoken (Credit: WWE.com)
The star has spoken (Credit: WWE.com)

Adam Pearce has been called out for being unfit to be a General Manager on WWE RAW. He has also been reported for violent speech.

Ad

Xavier Woods and Adam Pearce are not happy with one another

Earlier today, Xavier Woods made a post about how the state of the WWE tag team division worried him. He posted a video, and it showed that he was on a boat. There, he spoke about how Adam Pearce had dealt with the division, and gave AJ Styles and Dragon Lee a chance at the tag team titles despite them not being a regular team within the company.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

To this, Pearce responded with a message, saying he hoped that Woods' boat sunk.

Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!

"I hope your boat sinks."

The back and forth between the two stars continued, as Woods sent a message saying he called him out for mismanagement. He said that instead of accepting the criticism, he had then wished harm on him. He added that Pearce was unfit to be a general manager.

"I call you out for your mismanagement of the art that I love. Rather than accepting the criticism and doing better you decide to wish harm upon me, a 15 year decorated @wwe veteran. Clearly you are unfit to be general manager."
Ad
Ad

He went on to then send another post, where he showed a picture of him reporting the comment by Adam Pearce wishing for the star's boat to sink for Violent Speech on X.

Ad

Adam Pearce gave AJ Styles and Dragon Lee a shot at the titles

One of the reasons that Xavier Woods is upset with Pearce, appears to be the fact that he gave AJ Styles and Dragon Lee a shot at the Tag Team titles. This came after the fact that he had refused the New Day a shot at them for a while now.

Lee and Styles are the new champions at this time, and should Woods and Kingston want the titles back, they appear to need to earn the shot at this time.

About the author
Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Twitter icon

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 9 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 4 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Anirban Banerjee
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications