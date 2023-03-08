Adam Pearce responds to being called out by returning star following attack on WWE RAW

The road to WrestleMania makes WWE RAW a stressful work environment for Adam Pearce.

With WrestleMania 39 less than a month away, Adam Pearce's job has become increasingly more difficult as he tries to keep things under control across both WWE RAW and SmackDown.

Last night following the match between Carmella and RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Chelsea Green got involved. She helped Carmella double-team The EST of WWE until Asuka got involved and misted Green in the face.

Green was less than pleased with what took place last night and has informed Adam Pearce that she'll be sending WWE the bill from her stylist as well as an inconvenience fee once she gets the blue out of her hair, tweeting out:

"I will be sending @WWE my stylists bill (+ inconvenience fee) once she gets this blue out of my hair. @ScrapDaddyAP I expect to be reimbursed, immediately! #WWERaw," Chelsea Green wrote.

The WWE official responded with a very defiant message by telling Chelsea Green that sticking her nose where she doesn't belong was the cause of it all, tweeting back:

"Chelsea: 1. Sticks nose where it doesn't belong. 2. Gets pissed because of mist. 3. Feels blue about it. 4. Pays her own damn bills," Adam Pearce wrote.

Are a united Chelsea Green and Carmella Adam Pearce's worst nightmare on WWE RAW?

While Chelsea Green and Carmella have made Adam Pearce's job on WWE RAW difficult as of late, it appears it could get even worse in the weeks ahead.

With Green and Carmella finding common ground as of late on Monday Night RAW, an alliance between the two WWE Superstars might be enough for Adam Pearce to completely lose his mind.

If Pearce is lucky, an upcoming WWE Draft, presumably after WrestleMania 39, will separate the two women and make them easier to deal with on their respective brands.

Will Pearce be able to handle the duo of Chelsea Green and Carmella on Monday nights? Or will he snap under the pressure? We'll find out soon enough.

What do you make of Adam Pearce and Chelsea Green's latest back-and-forth? Do you think the WWE official is in over his head when it comes to dealing with Green and Carmella as a duo? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

