Adam Pearce reveals 5-time WWE champion's new name before RAW

WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce has revealed that a current champion has a new name. The authority figure made the announcement the day before RAW, with the red brand show set to feature the champion. The star has been a new addition to Pearce's brand, and it seems they already have an understanding with each other.Naomi had sent a message to Adam Pearce after he announced the plans for the upcoming episode of WWE RAW. He talked about how the best in the world would be present at the show and also announced the eight-woman tag team match that would include her, as she would team up with Chelsea Green and the Secret Hervice to face Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, Stephanie Vaquer, and Nikki Bella on the show. She thanked him for sending the message, while also calling him bald.Pearce decided to reply with her new name. He revealed that the star was now called Mama Caution. As the authority figure, he makes the decisions on the red brand. Therefore, the five-time WWE champion has a new name on the show.&quot;You're welcome, Mama Caution.&quot;She has made &quot;Caution&quot; her gimmick in recent months, so this makes sense, given her wrestling gear and character, which are all about caution tape and approaching her carefully.Naomi has to deal with her new rivals on WWE RAW as well as Adam PearceFor the longest time, Naomi has been a SmackDown star and has been used to dealing with Nick Aldis as the General Manager. Now, on RAW, she has to get used to working with Adam Pearce instead.On top of that, as a result of cashing in her Money in the Bank briefcase and winning the Women's World Title, she also has new rivals in the form of Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY.The three women will battle at SummerSlam, but will first mix it up in an eight-woman tag team match tomorrow.